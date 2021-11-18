Tara Sutaria Birthday Special: A look at her love story with Aadar Jain

Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria turns 26 on November 19, 2021. The actress, who rose to fame with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2', has not been much of a fresh face to the camera.

Not many people know that Tara had started her television career as a child artist with Disney India's 'Big Bada Boom' and went on to star in the channel's sitcoms 'The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir' and 'Oye Jassie'.

She was later seen in 'Marjaavaan' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and also featured with him in a music video titled 'Masakali 2.0'.

The actress will next be seen with Suniel Shetty's son Ahan in 'Tadap'.

Tara is dating Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain. He is the son of Reema Kapoor and Manoj Jain and grandson of the legend Raj Kapoor.

He is an Indian actor-entrepreneur and played the lead role in his debut film 'Qaidi Band'.

They made their relationship 'social media official' in August 2020.

On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at their adorable love story:

In 2019, when the Bachchan family hosted a lavish Diwali party for the film fraternity, it was this rumoured couple that stole the limelight.

Adding fuel to the fire, Tara and Aadar were seen entering the bash hand in hand and even striking a pose for the paparazzi. Tara wore a stunning shimmery metallic saree, whereas Aadar wore a navy blue sherwani with white churidar.

After their appearance together at the Bachchans’ Diwali bash, Aadar attended the screenings of his rumoured lady love's film in November 2019.

While Tara once again opted for a six yards of elegance and had heads turning in her sexy avatar, Aadar arrived in smart casuals to root for his then rumoured ladylove.

Tara and Aadar are often spotted together at parties and events. On being asked about the same, the Marjaavaan actor had told Mumbai Mirror during the promotions of the film, "Well, we really enjoy each other’s company."

She added, "It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends."

After indulging in some social media PDA, Tara and Aadar finally put the rumours to rest in December 2019, by making it Instagram official.

Aadar and Tara had attended the U2 band's concert in Mumbai. After the concernt, Aadar took to his Instagram story to share a glimpse and wrote, "When am with you," tagging Tara in it.

The 'Marjaavan' actress had reposted his story and written, "Always with you," with a heart.

Tara had also shared a sweet wish for Aadar. The two had been rumoured to be dating for over a year.

While Tara fuelled the fire further with the romantic post, Aadar’s reaction to the post confirmed the two are indeed, in love.

Sharing a picture of the two of them twinning in white party wear, she wrote, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.”

Aadar reacted to the post, “I love you” with a heart emoji. Tara also replied to his comment with, “I love you” with a heart emoji.

Aadar’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped a heart emoji in reaction to Tara’s post.

Tara’s sister Pia Sutaria is also friends with Aadar and shared an adorable birthday wish for him along with a candid picture. Sharing the picture which shows Aadar sandwiched between Tara and Pia, she wrote, “It’s a Sutaria Sandwich!!! Happy birthday to this absolute star.”

She also recently wished him on his birthday on August 5, 2021. Their adorable love story has got everyone hooked.

The lovebirds take every opportunity to post cute pictures of the other and write odes to them on social media too. They even go on vacations together and document all about the trip for their fans.

Tara had also attended Aadar's brother's wedding and is a regular at the Kapoor-Jains' family functions. And now, those who ship them hard, will be excited to know that they are roumoured to make things official and soon.

The duo are roumoured to get married even before Aadar's cousin brother Ranbir, who is also rumoured to be walking down the aisle with ladylove Alia Bhatt in the summer of 2022.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 04:05 PM IST