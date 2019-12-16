Tara Sutaria, beau Aadar Jain make it Instagram official

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. Their appearance together at the Bachchans’ Diwali bash added fuel to the fire. Adding another appearance to the list was the Marjaavaan screening. However, the couple has finally made it Instagram official.

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria attended the U2 band's concert last night in Mumbai. Aadar took to his Instagram story to share a glimpse from the concert and wrote, "When am with you," tagging Tara in it.

The 'Marjaavan' actress reposted the story and wrote, "Always with you," with a heart.