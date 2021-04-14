Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor gear up for second schedule of Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns'

Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film went on floors on March 1 in Mumbai, and the first schedule was shot between Disha Patani and John Abraham.

However, keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus, the makers have scouted some good and safe locations in Goa where the team is set to shoot next.

Interestingly, Ek Villain was also shot in Goa, just like some of Mohit's other films including Malang, Aashiqui 2 among others.

The film will mark the reunion of Arjun and Mohit, after the duo's 2017 drama Half Girlfriend. Also, Disha will also collaborate with her Malang director for the second time. Tara reportedly will get to sing a song in the film, besides essaying a role.

Ek Villain Returns is the sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film Ek Villain which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

Released in 2014, the film revolved around the story of a hardened criminal whose terminally ill wife is murdered by a serial killer. It was a box office hit.

Meanwhile, apart from the Ek Villain sequel, John also has films like Satyameva Jayate 2 and Pathan coming up. Meanwhile, Arjun has Bhoot Police in the pipeline.