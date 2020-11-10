Tanushree Dutta teases return to films, says in talks with big production houses

Actor-model Tanushree Dutta says she is planning to return to movies, after staying away from the film industry for a decade.

The 36-year-old actor, who started her journey in the entertainment industry post her Miss India Universe win in 2003 and appeared in films like "Aashiq Banaya Aapne", "Bhagam Bhag", "Dhol", is credited to have spear headed the '#MeToo' movement in India.

She had filed a complaint against actor Nana Patekar in October 2018 in which she accused him of harassing and misbehaving with her while shooting a song on the sets of their film "Horn Ok Pleasss" in 2008.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Dutta said she has been offered acting projects both in Hindi and South film industries, adding that she is receiving silent support from bigwigs in the movie business.

"At present I'm in touch with 3 big South film managers who are pitching me for big budget south projects as well as 12 casting offices in Mumbai.

"There are powerful industry bigwigs who are giving me silent support in the background as they know the truth and are my well wishers. There are also big production houses I'm talking to for projects in lead roles (sic)," the actor said.

She clarified she isn't doing an IT job in Los Angeles as reported. The actor, however, said that she got a job opportunity in the defence sector of the US Government but didn't consider it as she was keen to work in films.