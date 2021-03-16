Tanushree Dutta lashes out at 'fake feminist celebs' for supporting Zomato delivery guy in Bengaluru case

The recent incident involving a Bangalore-based model-turned-makeup artiste accusing a Zomato delivery executive of assault has been making headlines over the last few days and several celebrities have taken to social media to talk about it.
On Monday, actress Tanushree Dutta also decided to weigh in on the ongoing debate and shared a rather contrasting opinion.
In a lengthy post, Dutta wrote: "Men who assault women and are at risk of getting imprisoned will obviously deny the truth. They will cry, jump up and down, beg, plead, play sympathy card and whatever else they need to do to get away. No man in the history of Indian justice system has ever said " yeah I did it" they deny even when they are in prison serving a life sentence."
She then went on to lash out at Bollywood celebrities and continued, "How suddenly Bollywood digital portals and celebs have jumped in to say they believe the guy trying to spin another narrative to the crime?? Because a middle class software engineer cannot afford the kind of PR disaster management service that a top food delivery app has access to."
"My question to everyone out there including our desi dud heroines who are pouring their heart on the poor victimised delivery boy...you were ther? U saw what happened? A 4.5 rating ensures a saint is it?" she added.
Check out the post here:
It is worth noting that Tanushree's post comes days after Parineeti Chopra took to social media and urged the delivery service to look into the matter and find out the truth.
"Zomato India - PLEASE find and publicly report the truth.. If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking .. Please let me know how I can help.. #ZomatoDeliveryGuy @zomatoin," she had tweeted.
For the unversed, model-turned-make up artiste Hitesha Chandranee had posted a video on social media, in which she claimed that the delivery agent punched her.
However, the Zomato food delivery executive, who is accused of assaulting a woman customer, had rejected the allegations levelled against him.
In a recent development, the accused filed a counter complaint against her on Monday.
