Tanushree Dutta lashes out at 'fake feminist celebs' for supporting Zomato delivery guy in Bengaluru case

The recent incident involving a Bangalore-based model-turned-makeup artiste accusing a Zomato delivery executive of assault has been making headlines over the last few days and several celebrities have taken to social media to talk about it.

On Monday, actress Tanushree Dutta also decided to weigh in on the ongoing debate and shared a rather contrasting opinion.

In a lengthy post, Dutta wrote: "Men who assault women and are at risk of getting imprisoned will obviously deny the truth. They will cry, jump up and down, beg, plead, play sympathy card and whatever else they need to do to get away. No man in the history of Indian justice system has ever said " yeah I did it" they deny even when they are in prison serving a life sentence."