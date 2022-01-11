Tanushree Dutta extends support to Bhavana Menon who spoke about alleged sexual assault: 'I admire her resilience'

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta on Tuesday extended support extended support to Malyalam actor Bhavana Menon, who took to social media to open up about the alleged sexual assault by actor Dileep.

Tanushree re-shared Bhavana's post on her official Instagram account and asked her to keep fighting and get justice despite the years of 'antagonism and oppression.'

The actress also wrote that she admires her 'resilience' and also mentioned her husband, Naveen for the support he is providing her with.

Writing about her experience after speaking up, Tanushree said that she had to 'move on to build up her broken psyche, life and career,' adding, "I had no one who remotely loved me enough to continue to stand by me & provide the real tangible support I needed. All I had are people who would much rather see me struggle & fail so I can give them company in their eternal misery!"

Loading View on Instagram

She further wrote that she got tired of the “negativity and anger” amongst other emotions. “I had already spent a large part of the 12 years post 2008 feeling low, anxious, depressed, angry & gloomy.” She also said that she has been on medication for chronic anxiety for the last two years and only now does she feel “normal and like myself.”

Talking about the witnesses in her case, she said that they were coerced and silenced. “There was no point fighting when nobody wants you to win.”

Meanwhile, several other celebs, including filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, extended their support to Menon on Monday.

Tanushree, who started her journey in the entertainment industry post her Miss India Universe win in 2003 and appeared in films like "Aashiq Banaya Aapne", "Bhagam Bhag", "Dhol", is credited to have spearheaded the '#MeToo' movement in India.

She had filed a complaint against actor Nana Patekar in October 2018 in which she accused him of harassing and misbehaving with her while shooting a song on the sets of their film "Horn Ok Pleasss" in 2008.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 05:33 PM IST