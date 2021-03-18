Tanushree Dutta Birthday Special: Sizzling pics of the B-Town diva after amazing weight loss transformation

Born on March 19, 1984, in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Tanushree Dutta turns 37. The B-Town diva recently shared a video on her Instagram, where she looked fitter than ever.

The actress has lost 18 kilos in just 18 months. Talking about her fitness, Tanushree said "People think this is sudden, nothing is sudden. I have been working on losing weight since September 2019 and have lost 18 kilos in 18 months due to a lot of focus and dedication."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Tanushree claimed that it all started with the one-day fast in 2019 which she then turned into a weekly ritual. Dietary changes and regular intense workout allowed her to drastically improve her physique.

"I dropped carbs, sugar, gluten from my diet and stuck to soup, salad and juice diet with one cheat day a week. With weight training, intermittent fasting, yoga, swimming and dance classes and switching between all these, I lost weight," Tanushree added.

Dutta hinted at a possible comeback in Bollywood claiming that she is in talks with several Bollywood directors.

Here are a few pictures of the sizzling Bollywood diva-