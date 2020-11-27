Tanuj Virwani opens up about what happened after ex-girlfriend Akshara Haasan's private photos were leaked

Rati Agnihotri's son Tanuj Virwani, who was interrogated by the Mumbai police after his ex-girlfriend Akshara Haasan's private pictures were leaked, has now opened up about what happened between them after the incident. The 'One Night Stand' actor said that things got awkward after the controversy in 2018 and they eventually stopped talking.

In a recent interview with the Times of India, Tanuj said, "When this nonsense about her leaked pictures happened, it was Akshara who first called me and told me about it. Those pictures were from 2013. She wanted to know if I had any knowledge about this. We kept talking after that trying to reach the bottom of this and find out who had done it. We spoke if she had ever given her phone for repair. I was very upset for her sake more than for myself. No girl should go through this. No family should go through this. It’s the worst thing that can happen. I had asked her ‘Akshu, do you think I’ve done this?’ She had said, ‘No, I don’t think you have done it’. I had told her, ‘That’s all I wanted to hear’."

"A lot of things started coming out in papers, things got awkward between us and we stopped talking. She may have had her reasons for that. But I was disappointed with her. She did not stand up for me publicly. She didn’t say ‘I did it’ but she didn’t say ‘I didn’t do it’ either. That one statement from her would have made it all go away for me. Work had kicked on full-swing and I was very worried whether consequently my work would suffer; it was a very stressful time for me," he added.

For those who are uninitiated, Akshara and Tanuj were in a relationship and the former had apparently shared her private photos with him in 2013. They parted ways in 2016.

In 2018, Kamal Haasan’s younger daughter Akshara Haasan private pictures were leaked on social media and the 'Shamitabh' actress had filed an FIR in Versova police station.

However, Tanuj had denied being in possession of her private photographs that were leaked online. While reports suggested that he was summoned in the case, he had denied having any communication with the Mumbai police.