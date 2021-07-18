Tanishaa Mukerji, 43, reveals how her family reacts to her being unmarried

Veteran Bollywood actress Tanuja's younger daughter Tanishaa Mukerji recently opened up about how her family reacts to her being unmarried at the age of 43.

During an interaction with Zoom Digital, the actress said there is no pressure at all from her family members on her.

The 'Neal n Nikki' actress called her family 'amazing' and said that she is blessed to have a wonderful life today.

Tanishaa, who will be seen in the short film 'Life Is Short', added that her grandmother used to say this - 'live every moment of your life because life really is short'.

She added that her mother also always said this to her and that's the reason she values the fact that she did 'Life Is Short'.