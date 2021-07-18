Tanishaa Mukerji, 43, reveals how her family reacts to her being unmarried

Veteran Bollywood actress Tanuja's younger daughter Tanishaa Mukerji recently opened up about how her family reacts to her being unmarried at the age of 43.
During an interaction with Zoom Digital, the actress said there is no pressure at all from her family members on her.
The 'Neal n Nikki' actress called her family 'amazing' and said that she is blessed to have a wonderful life today.
Tanishaa, who will be seen in the short film 'Life Is Short', added that her grandmother used to say this - 'live every moment of your life because life really is short'.
She added that her mother also always said this to her and that's the reason she values the fact that she did 'Life Is Short'.
Earlier, in an interview, Tanishaa had revealed that she froze her eggs at the age of 39.
The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant said that she wanted to freeze her eggs at the age of 33, however, her doctor had advised her against it. The doctor also told her to freeze her eggs only when she had 'no hope of conceiving a baby'.
Calling it a 'personal choice', Tanisha said that she believes it is okay for women to not have children. She also said that it is okay for women to not get married or be in a relationship.
Tanishaa Mukerji, who was away from the silver screen for a long time, made her Bollywood debut with 'Sssshhh...' in 2003.
After starring in some not-so-successful films, she participated in Salman Khan's popular reality show 'Big Boss 7', where she made headlines for her romance with Armaan Kohli. She was also a contestant in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'.
