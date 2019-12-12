'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' new track 'Maay Bhavani' is rich in Marathi culture

In the celebratory track, Ajay Devgn who is playing the role of Tanhaji and Kajol his wife, Savitribai, is coming together with other natives to celebrate the auspicious occasion of colours and joy.

Ajay shared the song on his Twitter handle.

The music video, clocked in at three-minutes and twenty-seconds, shows Kajol donned in Marathi styled saree.

Crooned by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghosal, the song does set a perfect blend of folk music and melody.

Set in the 17th century, the film is a biographical period drama based on the life of legendary Tanaji Malusare, the unsung warrior who fought alongside Chatrapati Shivaji against the Mughals.

Saif Ali Khan will be seen as the antagonist while Neha Sharma, Jagapathi Babu and Pankaj Tripathi in other significant roles.

The movie is slated to release on January 10.