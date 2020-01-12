Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Ajay Devgn starrer's box office collections soar over the weekend

Ajay Devgn can well brace up for a solid hit. His Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior has shown solid growth on Saturday with Rs. 20.57 crores coming in. It anyways started on a good note with first day numbers of Rs.15.10 crores. Now with the film entering the 20s on the second day itself, it is evident that the film would have an even higher number on Sunday. In fact going by the merits of the film, the film should ideally come close to the Rs. 25 crores mark and if that indeed turns out to be the case, the weekend would be solid for the Om Raut directed affair.

The good news for the film is that it is doing well in multiplexes as well as single screens, and that too across cities and the smaller centers. That’s the kind of appeal which this historical war drama carries and owing to some never seen before visuals, the audiences are getting pretty much enticed as well to step in into theaters.

Trending like this indicates good lifetime total for the film and while it is a given that it would join Rs.100 Crore Club in quick time, it has to be seen if the feat becomes possible in the first week itself. For that the first target for the film would be to go past the Rs. 60 crores mark in the weekend itself. If that happens, it would need solid hold on Monday and Tuesday to score a century in real quick time.