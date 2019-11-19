Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - Ajay Devgn presents 'the great surgical strike' by Maratha empire

New Delhi: Ajay Devgn dropped the much-awaited trailer of war saga ' Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', which will take you down the Mughal era. The breathtaking trailer showcases the era like never before.

The 'Phool Aur Kaante' actor shared the trailer on Instagram handle and captioned the video as, "4th Feb 1670: The surgical strike that shook the Mughal Empire! Witness history like never before. Presenting the official #TanhajiTrailer."

The trailer of the movie depicts the surgical strike that shook the Mughal Empire. It essays the battles fought for the freedom of the throne of Kondhana constituency. Ajay Devgn who plays the protagonist, Tanaji Malusare, is seen fighting for the state and its freedom against the crooked antagonist Udaybhan played by Saif Ali Khan who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Kajol is seen essaying the role of Tanaji's wife Savitribai Malusare, who stands by him like a rock. The trailer also features Sharad Kelkar as Shivaji Maharaj and Padmavati Rao as Jijamata.