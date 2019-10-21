Tanhaji first look poster: Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan look fierce

After Total Dhamaal and De De Pyaar De, Ajay is coming back to rule the hearts of the audiences with this big-budget flick. The makers have released the first look poster of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Ajay Devgn will be seen as Subedar Tanaji Malusare.

In the first look Ajay is seen sporting a moustache.

Sharing the first look poster, Kajol wrote on his social media account, "MIND that was as sharp as a sword... #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020.".

Check out Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior first look poster as well as Kajol's post below: