Tanhaji first look poster: Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan look fierce

The first look poster of Ajay Devgn’s much awaited Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is finally out. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set to release on January 10.
After Total Dhamaal and De De Pyaar De, Ajay is coming back to rule the hearts of the audiences with this big-budget flick. The makers have released the first look poster of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Ajay Devgn will be seen as Subedar Tanaji Malusare.
In the first look Ajay is seen sporting a moustache.
Sharing the first look poster, Kajol wrote on his social media account, "MIND that was as sharp as a sword... #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior, in cinemas 10th January 2020.".
Check out Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior first look poster as well as Kajol's post below:
Kajol and Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in pivotal roles in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Kajol also shared Saif Ali Khan's first look from the movie. Saif will be seen as Rajput warrior Uday Bhan.
Ajay and Saif both look fierce and majestic in the posters. The makers have already triggered the excitement of fans.
The movie is helmed by Om Raut. Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan will be seen on the screen after more than a decade. They were last seen together in 2006 in Omkara. Ajay Devgn and Kajol will also mark their reunion with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
