Tandav: Saif Ali Khan's political drama trailer out now; watch video

hiAfter creating a storm with its first teaser, the makers of Amazon Original series 'Tandav' dropped a gripping trailer on Tuesday. The political drama series' ensemble includes Saif Ali Khan as Samar Pratap Singh, Dimple Kapadia as Anuradha Kishore, Sunil Grover as Gurpal Chauhan, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub as Shiva Shekhar and Kritika Kamra as Sana Mir.

Set in the capital city of the world’s largest democracy, 'Tandav' takes viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncovers the manipulations, charades as well as the dark secrets of people who are ready to go to any lengths in pursuit of power.

The trailer shows Saif Ali khan's character Samar Pratap Singh - who desires to be the Prime Minsiter - at his father's funeral when he's interrupted by Anuradha Kishore, a power-hungry politician played by Dimple Kapadia.

Meanwhile, Zeeshan Ayyub as Shiva Shekhar is essaying the role of a student leader, who wants to bring change and Sunil Grover is seen mouthing some powerful dialogues as he plays a hit man.

Check out the trailer here: