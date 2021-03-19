Tandav Row: Amazon Prime's Aparna Purohit appears before SIT for 3rd time; other accused to be summoned

Lucknow: In less than ten days, the Amazon Prime India Content Head, Aparna Purohit, appeared before the SIT for the third time in connection with the controversial Tandav web series case lodged against her and others at the Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow.

Purohit will be summoned again by the Sit as she failed to answer many questions during the third round of her interrogation by the SIT. The interrogation lasted 3 hours. She will be summoned again to find answers to many unanswered questions. Besides her, The SIT is sending summons to others also in the case

Earlier, Aparna appeared before the SIT on February 23 on the directions of the Allahabad High Court, which had allowed a stay on her arrest with a rider to get her statement recorded before the investigating officer.

During the first round of her 3.30 hour interrogation, she failed to answer many questions of the investigating team and was summoned again on March 8. During the second round also, she remained clueless about SIT barbs. The SIT sleuths told her and counsel that she will be summoned till they find answers to all questions related to their investigation in the case.

An FIR was lodged by a Sub-Inspector Amarnath Yadav against Amazon Prime India Content Head Aparna Purohit, Director Ali Abbas, Producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra and Writer Gaurav Solanki at the Hazratganj Police station on January 18. They were charged with spreading communal divide and hatred through the web series Tandav by depicting Hindu God and Goddesses in poor light.

The Lucknow Police Commissioner D.K. Thakur had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case against the accused. A Lucknow Police team had gone to Mumbai to arrest the accused but returned empty hands.

The SIT members claimed that they are in the process of summoning other accused, including Producer, Director and Writer of web series Tandav to interrogate them in connection with the case.