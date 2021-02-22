'Tandav' Row: Allahabad HC directs Amazon Prime Video's India Originals head to appear before police on Tuesday

The Allahabad High Court has on Monday directed Amazon Prime Video's India Originals head, Aparna Purohit, to appear before the police on Tuesday and cooperate in the ongoing investigation against the web series 'Tandav', reported LiveLaw.

"The accused-applicant is directed to appear before the investigating officer tomorrow i.e. 23.02.2021 at 2 p.m. at Police Station Hazratganj, Lucknow. The investigating officer shall interrogate/investigate and, if it is required, intimate further date for the appearance of the accused-applicant. The accused-applicant is directed to fully cooperate in the ongoing investigation. The accused-applicant will not leave the country without prior permission of the competent court," the order read.

This comes after the police authorities informed the HC that Aparna Purohit isn't cooperating in the investigation.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had ordered “no coercive action" against Purohit, facing an FIR for the alleged derogatory depiction of Hindu deities in web series 'Tandav'. The High Court has extended her protection till March 9.

Reportedly, Amazon Prime Video's India Originals head has been booked under Sections 66 (Computer related offences), 66F (Punishment for cyber terrorism) and 67 (Transmitting obscene material) IT Act, 2008 (as amended) apart from Sections 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups), 295 (Defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion), 505(1)(b) (Public mischief), 505(2) (Statements promoting hatred between classes), 469 (Forgery for purpose of harming reputation) of IPC.

'Tandav' starring Saif Ali Khan and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is into controversy for "deliberately insulting Hindu gods and goddesses".