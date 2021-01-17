'Tandav makers have deliberately mocked Hindu Gods': BJP MP Manoj Kotak writes to Prakash Javadekar, seeks ban on web series

BJP MP Manoj Kotak on Saturday has written a letter to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, and has sought a ban on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's recently released web series 'Tandav'.

Kotak, in his letter, said the makers of 'Tandav' have deliberately mocked Hindu Gods & disrespected Hindu religious sentiments. He also urged Javadekar to constitute a regulatory authority for the OTT platforms.

"It has been observed that nowadays OTT platforms have become very popular, especially among youth. This platform is free from all censoring authorities, and in the preview of interest of freedom - sometimes they are taking undue advantage. No law or autonomous body is governing OTT platforms or digital content. Now, there is an urgent need to regulate the OTT platforms. Shows telecasted on OTT platforms are full of sex, violence, drugs, abuse, hate and vulgarity. Sometimes, they also hurt religious sentiments of Hindus," the Mumbai North East MP wrote.

He added, "I also noticed that the makers of the recent web series Tandav, that released on an OTT platform has deliberately mocked Hindu gods and disrespected Hindu religious sentiments. The same feeling has been expressed by many citizens, across the country. I urge the Ministry of I&B to immediately constitute a regulatory authority for OTT platforms and in the meantime, ban controversial web series, Tandav."