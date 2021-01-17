'Tandav makers have deliberately mocked Hindu Gods': BJP MP Manoj Kotak writes to Prakash Javadekar, seeks ban on web series

BJP MP Manoj Kotak on Saturday has written a letter to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar, and has sought a ban on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's recently released web series 'Tandav'.
Kotak, in his letter, said the makers of 'Tandav' have deliberately mocked Hindu Gods & disrespected Hindu religious sentiments. He also urged Javadekar to constitute a regulatory authority for the OTT platforms.
"It has been observed that nowadays OTT platforms have become very popular, especially among youth. This platform is free from all censoring authorities, and in the preview of interest of freedom - sometimes they are taking undue advantage. No law or autonomous body is governing OTT platforms or digital content. Now, there is an urgent need to regulate the OTT platforms. Shows telecasted on OTT platforms are full of sex, violence, drugs, abuse, hate and vulgarity. Sometimes, they also hurt religious sentiments of Hindus," the Mumbai North East MP wrote.
He added, "I also noticed that the makers of the recent web series Tandav, that released on an OTT platform has deliberately mocked Hindu gods and disrespected Hindu religious sentiments. The same feeling has been expressed by many citizens, across the country. I urge the Ministry of I&B to immediately constitute a regulatory authority for OTT platforms and in the meantime, ban controversial web series, Tandav."
Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ram Kadam has also filed a complaint against the makers of the web series. He alleged that the series has hurt the sentiments of Hindus and he would not tolerate this.
Kadam said, "I have decided to write a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar regarding this issue and will also mention that all the Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms must be brought under censorship."
When asked which part of the series he objects to, Kadam said, "One of the actors has used Lord Shiva's Trishul and Damru in an objectionable manner which has hurt the sentiments of Hindus." "Strict against should be taken against the actor, director and producer of the web series," he said.
The nine-episode political drama features Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kritika Kamra, among others.