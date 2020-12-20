Tamannah Bhatia Birthday Special: The most fashion-forward diva on social media

Tamannaah Bhatia is celebrating her birthday on Decemeber 20. The actress who has acted in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films made her debut in 2005 when she was mere 15.
Thought celebrity style was relegated to ball gowns on red carpets and traditional attire at starry weddings? Think again. Bollywood's celeb crop know that everyday looks too can make style statements. From walking through the airport to brunching over the weekend, there's no start or finish to their fashion runway. Tamannaah Bhatia is part of the eternally stylish sphere and for her too, casual style means turning out well.
The actress is quite active on social media and keeps posting pictures for her fans and followers.
On Tamannaah Bhatia's birthday, here are 5 of her most stunning photos:
What better place to start than at home. While quarantining, all she needed was a slouchy sweatshirt on a comfy beanbag.
In pink lips, a wavy long bob and captioned t-shirt knotted in front, she sums up everyone's Monday morning mood.
With a denim mini skirt, Tamannaah tried the neon trend with a corset, bomber jacket and lace-up heels for a touch of colour.
In a printed strap top and assymetrical blue skirt, her style is summer day perfect, don't you think?
With fringed details on her jeans, red lips and big hoops, even in jeans and a tee she can make a style statement.
