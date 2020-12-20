Tamannah Bhatia Birthday Special: The most fashion-forward diva on social media

Tamannaah Bhatia is celebrating her birthday on Decemeber 20. The actress who has acted in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu films made her debut in 2005 when she was mere 15.

Thought celebrity style was relegated to ball gowns on red carpets and traditional attire at starry weddings? Think again. Bollywood's celeb crop know that everyday looks too can make style statements. From walking through the airport to brunching over the weekend, there's no start or finish to their fashion runway. Tamannaah Bhatia is part of the eternally stylish sphere and for her too, casual style means turning out well.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps posting pictures for her fans and followers.