Tamannaah 'Dhakkan' Bhatia called out for 'All Lives Matter' post

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia on Friday created a stir on the internet, with her 'All Lives Matter' post. Amid the massive outrage over George Floyd's death and the brutal killing of an elephant in Kerala, Tammannaah took to Twitter to share a thought-provoking message with a picture.
In the picture, the imprint of a black hand can be seen on Tamannaah's face. Sharing the picture, she captioned it: "Your silence will not protect you. Doesn't every life matter, human or animal? Muting any form of creation is against the universal law. We must unlearn and learn to be human again, express compassion and practice love. #AllLivesMatter #WakeUpWorld"
Tamannaah Bhatia's creative way of raising awareness didn't go down well with netizens and Tweeple criticized the actress for her 'selective silence'.
A user wrote, "Yes silence is an enemy to humanity. Selective silence is even a bigger enemy. Lets all raise voice against all the injustices, not selectively."
'Another celebrity wokenup by an elephant death, but sleeping b4, checked ur TL and couldn't find a single tweet about migrants died in railway track / railway station / on the road walking. Also Do some background check on @ishafoundation how it deforested elephant walk area," wrote another user.
A comment read: "All lives will only matter when Black lives matter too. The things that happen are too unjust. Please don’t take that away from them with your All lives matter # it’s absolute nonsense. Please read more and educate yourself."
Check out the reactions here:
On Thursday, Sara Ali Khan also drew criticism from many Twitter users for the picture which says 'All Lives Matter' striking the word 'black' on the post. The picture was an illustrative drawing of hands of different colours, with an additional picture of the trunk of an elephant.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)