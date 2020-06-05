Tamannaah 'Dhakkan' Bhatia called out for 'All Lives Matter' post

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia on Friday created a stir on the internet, with her 'All Lives Matter' post. Amid the massive outrage over George Floyd's death and the brutal killing of an elephant in Kerala, Tammannaah took to Twitter to share a thought-provoking message with a picture.

In the picture, the imprint of a black hand can be seen on Tamannaah's face. Sharing the picture, she captioned it: "Your silence will not protect you. Doesn't every life matter, human or animal? Muting any form of creation is against the universal law. We must unlearn and learn to be human again, express compassion and practice love. #AllLivesMatter #WakeUpWorld"