Tamannaah Bhatia tests positive for COVID-19; hospitalised

A month after her parents, actress Tamannaah Bhatia has tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, the 'Baahubali' actress, who was in Hyderabad for a shoot, has been rushed to a private hospital there.

This comes just a month after her parents tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent tests immediately. The results have just come in, and unfortunately my parents have tested positive," Tamannaah had said in a note posted on her Instagram account.

"The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery," she had added.

On the work front, Tamannaah will next be seen in the Telugu remake of the Kannada superhit, 'Love Mocktail'.

Director Nagashekar has roped in the actress along with Satya Dev as protagonists of the untitled remake.