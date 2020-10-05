Tamannaah Bhatia gets discharged from hospital, to live in isolation

In August, Tamannaah's parents had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The actress had informed fans of the development with a tweet posted on August 26. "My parents were showing mild COVID 19 symptoms over the weekend and as a precautionary measure everyone at home underwent test immediately. The results have come in, unfortunately, my parents have tested positive. The necessary authorities have been updated of their situation and we are complying with the precautionary guidelines. The rest of the family members, including myself and the staff have tested negative. By the Grace of God they are coping well and all your prayers and blessings will put them on the road to recovery," she had written.

The actress will next be seen in the Telugu remake of the Hindi thriller film "Andhadhun", besides the Hindi film "Bole Chudiyan" co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.