Talk to Uncle Boney: Should Sonam Kapoor hold intra-family talk before ranting about 'Mr India 2'?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, on Saturday, took to Twitter to rant about the remake of her father Anil Kapoor's 1987 hit, 'Mr. India'. The actress wrote, "consult my father or Shekhar uncle, two people who played a major role in making the film what it was and is." Although we do understand Sonam, Anil and Shekhar's emotional attachment to the movie, the Kapoors need to sit down and have a dinner table conversation!
The 'Mr. India 2' outrage started when Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, took to Twitter to announce 'an epic trilogy' based on the iconic film. Abbas revealed that he's partnered with Zee Studios and is working on the script.
Shekhar Kapur, who directed the original film took to Twitter and bashed the makers, for using the name to get a big box-office weekend. Followed by that, Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan also took to the micro-blogging site to address the lack of approval from Anil and Shekhar.
However, before Sonam decides to go on a Twitter rant, she needs to call uncle Boney!
For the uninitiated, Boney Kapoor is the producer of Anil Kapoor, Sri Devi and Amrish Puri's 'Mr. India. He owns the copyrights to the film and has the liberty to make a sequel, even without the permission of the cast and crew.
In May 2019, Boney Kapoor had already revealed that he's working on a 'Mr. India' sequel. In an interview with Midday, he had said, "The idea is to create a reboot first, and then, make a franchise of it. It needs to be made more contemporary. We have a basic structure in mind. We haven't decided on a timeline yet, but intend to make it soon."
The producer had also revealed that he is happy to take Shekhar on board. Speaking about the director, Boney said, "If Shekhar is free, he can direct it. The cast and crew made the film what it was, and if anyone from the original line-up wants to be part of it, they can join us again."
Well, more than 'disrespect' towards anyone's craft, the whole episode looks more like a budding family feud.
