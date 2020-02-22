Talk to Uncle Boney: Should Sonam Kapoor hold intra-family talk before ranting about 'Mr India 2'?

However, before Sonam decides to go on a Twitter rant, she needs to call uncle Boney!

For the uninitiated, Boney Kapoor is the producer of Anil Kapoor, Sri Devi and Amrish Puri's 'Mr. India. He owns the copyrights to the film and has the liberty to make a sequel, even without the permission of the cast and crew.

In May 2019, Boney Kapoor had already revealed that he's working on a 'Mr. India' sequel. In an interview with Midday, he had said, "The idea is to create a reboot first, and then, make a franchise of it. It needs to be made more contemporary. We have a basic structure in mind. We haven't decided on a timeline yet, but intend to make it soon."

The producer had also revealed that he is happy to take Shekhar on board. Speaking about the director, Boney said, "If Shekhar is free, he can direct it. The cast and crew made the film what it was, and if anyone from the original line-up wants to be part of it, they can join us again."

Well, more than 'disrespect' towards anyone's craft, the whole episode looks more like a budding family feud.