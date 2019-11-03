Taking the plunge: How to show-off one’s assets without looking improper

Festival time is the best time to show-off. And it seems making a fashion statement is the best way to do that. The king of festivals in India is, of course, Diwali and celebs made fashion statements like there is no tomorrow. At many B-town celeb parties, the ladies flaunted their assets in strikingly revealing attires. They tried to outdo each other in looking their sexiest best in the least.
Mumbai-based fashion stylist Saown Roy has seen these outfits at various parties. “The Bollywood actresses are trendsetters, influencers and fashionistas. We admire them, we look upon them. I still believe in “If you have it, flaunt it”, as they carry their boldness with elegance and style. Their charisma and sexiness is undeniable.
They carry their bold avatar with such ease and that confidence makes them ‘the fashion icons’. While some wear backless, few prefer deep neckline cholis, from off-shoulder blouses to corset tops, halter blouses to wrap around dresses. They also don different types of draped blouses with broad and wide necklines.”
Pune-based fashion designer Sunetraa Mane, director of her bespoke label APPARELLYY, has seen many wear lehengas and saris in monochrome styles. “Monochrome is a huge trend. Contrasts are out. It’s Diwali with a bling of golden and silver. Saris in sequin fabric and minimalism is the mantra.”
These experts have their favourites amongst the celebs. Sunetraa loved Anushka Sharma’s and Kareena Kapoor’s looks. “Both were in lehengas with rare shades of green with a plunge neckline which is an all-time go-ahead for lehenga blouses."
Saown has also been totally impressed by some. "Tara Sutaria in her Manish Malhotra design saree along with deep neck backless blouse and Kareena Kapoor Khan with printed and knotted choli with deep V-neckline along with printed ghaghra makes them astonishing.
Special mentions must be made of Shilpa Shetty Kundra with her off-shoulder printed blouse and Nia Sharma and Karishma Tanna with their bold designer deep-cut blouses paired with lehengas.”
Most wish to copy one's favourite celebs. But celebs have stylists to help them avoid fashion disasters. Most of us don't! Just follow these tips and you are sorted. Saown reveals, "If you are really confident about yourself, then you can pull it off, whatever you are wearing and however revealing that outfit is. If you know how to embrace your boldness, you can bring anything to your charm.
That smartness and strong personality enhance your confidence which may help you look sexy with a bold outfit without looking awkward. You can wear deep neckline blouses and cholis with transparent dupatta where you can flaunt your assets without feeling awkward. Festive seasons are for Indian outfits to be traditional.
For that, jhumkas, chandbalis, drop earrings and tiaras are just perfect. Kundan stone accessories are also apt for the festive season if wearing heavy lehengas or saris. If you are going with some Indo-western look, then try oxidised ornaments.”
Sunetraa feels a V-neckline or a plunge neckline is always reliable. "It always makes you look slimmer. Be bold with hairstyle. Not a lot of people prefer it but a neat hairdo pulled down in the back is the look that shows off your assets well. In terms of accessories, choker or a huge mang tikka that suits your face structure does work.”
Before deciding on that revealing attire, just read Sunetraa's advice. "Do not forget to keep your dress complete. Elegance is personified with a complete look. Always wear a dupatta/ floor-length jacket for a lehenga. It looks complete and one can avoid looking vulgar.”
Whoever said ‘Bold is Beautiful' surely is a fashion enthusiast. Wear your bold best.
