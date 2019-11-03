Taking the plunge: How to show-off one’s assets without looking improper

That smartness and strong personality enhance your confidence which may help you look sexy with a bold outfit without looking awkward. You can wear deep neckline blouses and cholis with transparent dupatta where you can flaunt your assets without feeling awkward. Festive seasons are for Indian outfits to be traditional.

For that, jhumkas, chandbalis, drop earrings and tiaras are just perfect. Kundan stone accessories are also apt for the festive season if wearing heavy lehengas or saris. If you are going with some Indo-western look, then try oxidised ornaments.”

Sunetraa feels a V-neckline or a plunge neckline is always reliable. "It always makes you look slimmer. Be bold with hairstyle. Not a lot of people prefer it but a neat hairdo pulled down in the back is the look that shows off your assets well. In terms of accessories, choker or a huge mang tikka that suits your face structure does work.”

Before deciding on that revealing attire, just read Sunetraa's advice. "Do not forget to keep your dress complete. Elegance is personified with a complete look. Always wear a dupatta/ floor-length jacket for a lehenga. It looks complete and one can avoid looking vulgar.”

Whoever said ‘Bold is Beautiful' surely is a fashion enthusiast. Wear your bold best.