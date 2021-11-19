'Taking the burden off my chest': Salman Khan announces he will not promote 'Antim: The Final Truth'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced that he will not be promoting his upcoming film 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

The film, which also stars Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana, is all set to release in theatres on November 26, 2021.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Salman wrote, "Ab #ANTIM ke promotions ka zimma mere fans par hain… directly taking the burden off my chest.. love always."

Check out his tweet here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, 'Antim' is an adaptation of the Marathi film, 'Mulshi Pattern' and like Aayush’s debut film, 'Antim' too is being produced by Salman Khan under his banner SKF (Salman Khan Films).

In the film, Salman will be seen playing a good cop against a baddie, which will be portrayed by Aayush.

While Salman is seen in a full-fledged Sikh avatar in the film, Aayush has undergone an impressive transformation for the role which is bound to leave the audience stunned. Aayush looks hotter and fitter than ever.

Ever since the film was announced, the buzz around it has been tremendous.

The film also stars Pragya Jaisal and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The film has been shot during the pandemic and is reportedly one of the fastest movies Salman has completed.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 05:40 PM IST