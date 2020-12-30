Take cues from Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan and others to ring in the New Year looking like a Bollywood diva

Amid rising cases and the new UK variant of the coronavirus strain, the government has urged residents to keep safety protocols in mind while reveling in the new year celebrations. With the night curfew implemented in all municipalities in Maharashtra, as we avoid attending big parties to ensure social distancing, New Year celebrations this year are going to be a low-key homely affair. However, nothing should stop you from getting dolled up for the special occasion!
Whether it's a family dinner or a virtual NYE party, here's your style guide inspired by Bollywood beauties that will help you ring in the new year looking your absolute best:
Sara Ali Khan's figure-hugging bodycon dress
There's nothing as flattering as a bodycon dress that perfectly accentuates your svelte figure. A chic bodycon dress can help you ace your fashion game without putting in too much effort.
This New year's Eve, take cues from the Pataudi princess and opt for a drop-shoulder bodycon dress. Pair it with minimal accessories and opt for a sleek hairdo to achieve the look.
Malaika Arora's neon draped dress
For those who don't mind experimenting with colours, Malaika Arora's neon draped dress is the perfect pick for this festive season. Let the puffed sleeves do all the talking and choose a nude lip to balance the look. Adding smoky eyes will help you add even more drama to the look that's sure to make you feel like a mermaid.
Alia Bhatt's little black dress
A little black dress is a wardrobe staple that can be your go to pick for almost every occasion. Just put on that black strap dress lying in the back of your wardrobe and add a dash of highlighter to your look. Voila! party ready in minutes.
