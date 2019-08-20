‘Take care of your child’s mental health’ Say Posham Pa actresses

The upcoming psychological thriller Posham Pa revolves around three serial killers and is inspired by real-life incidents. The film’s three leading ladies — Mahie Gill, Sayani Gupta and Ragini Khanna — said the right upbringing and taking care of mental health can resolve a lot of criminal activity, because crime is often an outcome of mental imbalance.

“I strongly believe we can eradicate a lot of criminal activity if we take care of mental health from childhood. It is very important to have mental health awareness so that we can cure problems instead of putting criminals and patients of mental illness behind bars in mental homes,” Sayani said, adding, “I think we should look at crime from the aspect of mental health. Every behaviour comes from the experiences we have in life and I strongly believe our upbringing shapes our behaviour.”

Being the mother of a three-year-old girl, Mahie said, “My character had a dark past and she has translated that negativity onto her two daughters to become serial killers. I know this for a fact that a child gets introduced to love as well as violence by their parents first. Violence is the last stage. If you make a child understand how love can solve things and that violence only begets more violence, kids will understand. Aggressive behaviour should be discouraged from the beginning.”

Directed by Suman Mukhopadhyay the film features Shivani Raghuvanshi and Imaad Shah, and will release on Wednesday on the OTT platform ZEE5.