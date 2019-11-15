Take a break, go to a sex-rehab: Sona Mohapatra slams Anu Malik's open letter

Singer Sona Mohapatra is back with her befitting reply to #MeToo accuse Anu Malik's open letter which he released earlier yesterday. Sona shared a letter with 8 points, explaining everything Malik had blamed her for, in his letter.
She took to the twitter and posted her reaction under caption, "Anu Malik finally wrote back to all of us last evening. My response to him, next to his letter. In case mine is too long to read, have also attached a shorter, crisper one, one amongst many on my timeline. Thank you @KallolDattafor saying it better #India @IndiaMeToo"
Sona advised Malik to "take a break, go to a sex-rehab or counselling or somewhere to reflect on how to behave better. Ask your kids to do a hard days job & earn a salary. They are adults. I started working at 22. Do whatever it takes. Stay away from the public eye? Show some remorse? Say sorry? If you did, this would not have happened. There you go! You answered your own question."
She ended her brief reaction by saying,"Justice shall indeed be served."
Music composer Anu Malik, who has been accused of sexual harassment by singers Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit, on Thursday denied the allegations, saying he was "being cornered" for something he did not do and may take legal action to safeguard himself. To which singer advised him to go to the court and said, "Step Down Malik & yes, please do go to court. I request you to do so. Not just these 10 testimonies, we shall ensure ten times those are presented for the world to see. Let’s set a precedent for India, Mr Anu Malik. Let’s make sure no one feels like behaving like you have over the decades. I have the utmost faith that."
