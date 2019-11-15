Take a break, go to a sex-rehab: Sona Mohapatra slams Anu Malik's open letter

Singer Sona Mohapatra is back with her befitting reply to #MeToo accuse Anu Malik's open letter which he released earlier yesterday. Sona shared a letter with 8 points, explaining everything Malik had blamed her for, in his letter.

She took to the twitter and posted her reaction under caption, "Anu Malik finally wrote back to all of us last evening. My response to him, next to his letter. In case mine is too long to read, have also attached a shorter, crisper one, one amongst many on my timeline. Thank you @KallolDattafor saying it better #India @IndiaMeToo"