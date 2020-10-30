Taish review: Jim Sarbh steals the show, while the plot keeps you hooked till the end

The Story

The Karlas have organised a big fat Indian wedding for their younger son Krish (Ankur Rathee). All is going well, till Kuljinder Brar (Abhimanyu Singh) arrives at the wedding. He presence at the wedding reminds Rohan Kalra (Jim Sarabh) the ordeal he faced at Kuljinder's hands. And when secrets come tumbling out of the closet, Sunny (Pulkit Samrat), the most favoured cousin, goes all out to seek revenge against Kuljinder, setting off a vicious circle of revenge.

The Review

For director Bejoy Nambiar, Taish can be placed at number two after Wazir, which can be placed at one and Solo at three. The series has been suitably bankrolled to fashion the stars in chic, expensive clothes. The stunning English countryside vistas add extra brownie points to the cinematography. The vintage looking mansion, clubbed with perfect daytime lighting in England, greatly underline the technical importance of the plot.

The music is loud and jarring even when not necessary. There isn’t much effort that’s been put in to enliven the background score either. The background score could have been more creatively played with, bringing out the complexity of each character and highlighting twists and turns better.

The dialogues are simple, however, some of them are striking. For instance, when Rohan tries to persuade Sunny to stay away from the Brars he says, “Baat batayi kyu? Mein ek fatake ke karkhane mein ek sulagti hui machos ki teeli ki tarah hou.” Otherwise, there is a liberal smattering of cuss words, which was not required!

There are quite a few aspects that have been overlooked while staging these characters. For instance, when Rohan speaks about what he faced with Kuljinder, he opens up to his cousins and not parents. Why were Rohan’s parents kept in the dark? The story of the Brar family isn’t very clear, either. How are they associated with the Kalras? This isn't clearly shown.

Pali’s romance with Janah (Sanjeeda Sheik) doesn’t exactly add value to the plot. It rather confuses the viewers. This could have been avoided to make the plot crisp. Being a respectable filmmaker, who has created films like ‘Wazir’, Bejoy Nambiar could have been a little more thoughtful about being able to suss out the best from each character that he created with so much thought.

Jim Sarbh has been making quite a mark in the OTT space. He was last seen in a minuscule role in the series Made in Heaven. In Taish, he plays the lead, and literally takes the lead. He has essayed his character with panache as he successfully transforms himself from a playful, immature lover to a man who stands up for his girlfriend, Arfa, in front of the entire wedding party. What’s more interesting is that he portrays himself as someone straight out of a playboy magazine, but has a heart of gold. He sincerely keeps the feeling of revenge out of reach, but when his brother and cousin become Pali's targets, he has a change of heart and plans to put an end to everything.

Harshvardhan Rane plays an interesting villain. He is shown as a macho yet romantic guy, and has explored Pali’s character with great dexterity. He knows how to control his emotions and does so with great ease. Kriti Kharbanda plays the perfect, supportive girlfriend to Jim Sarbh, and gives out the most priceless expressions when Jim is on the verge of leaving her and the country. Pulkit Samrat plays a typical spoilt son, who has been pampered in lieu of covering up for childhood scars. Like aptly described in the series, he is the ‘burning match-stick in the firecracker factory’.

Taish keeps you hooked till the end despite few misses in terms of how the plot’s been directed.

Title: Taish

Platform: ZEE5

Number of Episodes: 6 (35 mins approximate)

Cast: Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Saurabh Sachdeva, Abhimanyu Singh, Saloni Batra, Zoa Morani and Ankur Rathee

Director: Bijoy Nambiar

Rating: 3/5