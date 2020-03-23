Taimur's BFF Ranvir sends handmade card, Kareena calls it 'purest form of love'

After sharing an adorable picture of Saif and Taimur Ali Khan gardening together during Janta Curfew, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of a handmade card Tim Tim received from his best friend Ranvir.
Kareena took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of the sweetest gift her three year old son received. The yellow card has stickers of animated characters on the front and the inside text reads, "Dear Tim, Love Ranvir."
Sharing the picture Bebo wrote, “Purest form of love,...when you get a handmade card from your best friend. In these tough times, my two babies are reminding us of what is most important love. BFFs Tim and Ranvir.”
Bebo has been spending some quality time with her family amid the lock down due to coronavirus outbreak in the country. The 'Good Newwz' actress has been sharing pictures of her self-isolation period with her fans through her recently debuted Instagram handle. On Sunday, during Janta Curfew, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures of her boys doing their bit amid the crisis. The father-son duo was seen gardening together in their balcony.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan recently played a cop in Irrfan Khan's 'Angrezi Medium', which also featured Radhika Madan. Before the hault of shoots due to novel coronavirus pandemic, Kareena was shooting for Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha.' The much-awaited film is the Indian adaption of American classic 'Forest Grump'. The remake of Tom Hanks starrer will see the release of December 2020.
Bebo is also a part of Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama 'Takht'.
