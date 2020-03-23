Taimur's BFF Ranvir sends handmade card, Kareena calls it 'purest form of love'

After sharing an adorable picture of Saif and Taimur Ali Khan gardening together during Janta Curfew, Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of a handmade card Tim Tim received from his best friend Ranvir.

Kareena took to her Instagram stories to share pictures of the sweetest gift her three year old son received. The yellow card has stickers of animated characters on the front and the inside text reads, "Dear Tim, Love Ranvir."