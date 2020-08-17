Taimur watched Saif and Kareena's 'first and worst' movie on his dad's 50th birthday

As Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 50th birthday on Sunday, wife Kareena Kapoor shared some fun moments on social media.
Bebo threw a small and intimate bash for Saif, which was attended by Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu among others.
The 'Heroine' actor posted a fun boomerang on Instagram that shows the duo having fun at the party. The video also showcases a glimpse of Kareena's baby bump. In the sweet video, the couple is seen posing with the birthday cake. Along with the video, the 'Jab We Met' star wishes the "sparkle" of her life on his 50th birthday.
Along with the boomerang, the 'Kurbaan' actor also posted an adorable video. In the video, Kareena is seen standing next to Saif as she lights up the candles over the cake.
Kareena captioned the post as, "Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life.”
The celebrations however took a rather hilarious turn as the family sat together to watch Saif and Kareena’s first film together, ‘Tashan’. The 2008 flick also starred Akshay Kumar and was also a project when the couple started dating.
Kareena shared a picture in her Instagram stories and wrote, “Ok gotta admit this is my favourite film ever TASHAN…Tim, Saifu and me watching Tashan…”
While the film holds a special memory for Bollywood’s ‘it’ couple, it was deemed as a major flop by film critics.
Taran Adarsh gave the film a 1.5 out of 5 rating and concluded that it was "...one of the weakest films to come out of the Yash Raj banner."
Rajeev Masand described the film as "...a road movie...that is going in all the wrong directions."
Sonia Chopra said, "It is Akshay and Kareena who sizzle in the film and have the best parts and Saif...gives a strictly lukewarm performance."
It appears that Taimur didn’t’ really have a say in the family’s decision to watch this film.
On August 12, Kareena and Saif announced that they were expecting an addition to their family.
"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support -- Saif and Kareena," said the announcement issued on Wednesday afternoon by the star couple through their office.
Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple has a son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016.
