Taimur watched Saif and Kareena's 'first and worst' movie on his dad's 50th birthday

As Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 50th birthday on Sunday, wife Kareena Kapoor shared some fun moments on social media.

Bebo threw a small and intimate bash for Saif, which was attended by Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu among others.

The 'Heroine' actor posted a fun boomerang on Instagram that shows the duo having fun at the party. The video also showcases a glimpse of Kareena's baby bump. In the sweet video, the couple is seen posing with the birthday cake. Along with the video, the 'Jab We Met' star wishes the "sparkle" of her life on his 50th birthday.

Along with the boomerang, the 'Kurbaan' actor also posted an adorable video. In the video, Kareena is seen standing next to Saif as she lights up the candles over the cake.

Kareena captioned the post as, "Happy birthday to the sparkle of my life.”