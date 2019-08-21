Taimur returns back to Mumbai with parents Kareena and Saif Ali Khan, Salman Khan and more spotted

While most of Bollywood is gearing up for the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, Pataudi couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are back in town with their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan. The family was on vacation in London and spend some gala time with their baby boy. Paparazzi spotted them at the Mumbai airport arrival today.

Malaika Arora was seen heading to her regular fitness sessions as she was spotted outside the Pilates in Bandra. Actress Rhea Chakraborty rumoured to be dating Sushant Singh Rajput, was also spotted outside Pilates today.

Neha Dhupia was snapped with hubby Angad Bedi at Sequel in Bandra. Both stepped out for in casuals for some family time. Neha was seen sporting a white shirt and boyfriend stripped jeans while Angad was wear a grey Tshirt and dark three-fourths.

‘Pataakha’ actress Sanya Malhotra was clicked at Kitchen Garden in Juhu yesterday evening.

Dabangg star Salman Khan caught by shutterbugs at the Mumbai Airport yesterday.