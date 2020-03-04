Taimur matches his vibe with mom Kareena Kapoor with a quirky text t-shirt

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her cute little munchkin, Taimur, were recently spotted in Bandra. The adorable Taimur is known for his love to get papped and is often clicked either while on an outing with his mum or with his nanny outside school or at times while enjoying a piggy back ride on his doting dad's shoulders.
Taimur has his own fan base and his fans are always eagerly awaiting a sneak peek into the life of this little fur ball.
Kareena Kapoor flaunted a white wrap dress with pastel floral prints. She paired this outfit with snazzy gold kolhapuris and a pair of cool sunglasses, while keeping her makeup minimal.
Her son totally matched his mom's vibe as he sported a white and blue faded t-shirt with a quirky slogan in orange, with 'Chill Mode On' written on it. Taimur paired his t-shirt with red shorts and black shoes. Not to miss his messy hair!
Apart from the duo, Taimur's grandmother, Babita Kapoor, was also spotted with them. She was seen wearing white pants and a dark pink top. Her casual attire was accompanied by a chic white purse. She looked extremely happy spending time with baby Taimur and her daughter, Kareena.
Here are some more pictures from the mother-son outing:
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Good Newwz, alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The actress will be next seen in Angrezi Medium which is set to hit screens on 20th March 2020.
