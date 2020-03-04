Taimur matches his vibe with mom Kareena Kapoor with a quirky text t-shirt

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her cute little munchkin, Taimur, were recently spotted in Bandra. The adorable Taimur is known for his love to get papped and is often clicked either while on an outing with his mum or with his nanny outside school or at times while enjoying a piggy back ride on his doting dad's shoulders.

Taimur has his own fan base and his fans are always eagerly awaiting a sneak peek into the life of this little fur ball.

Kareena Kapoor flaunted a white wrap dress with pastel floral prints. She paired this outfit with snazzy gold kolhapuris and a pair of cool sunglasses, while keeping her makeup minimal.