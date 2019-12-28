Taimur is in a 'mood' during Swiss vacay as Saif and Kareena struggle to make him pose for pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan headed to ring in the holiday season yesterday, as they jetted off to Switzerland. The couple was accompanied by their baby boy Taimur and Bebo’s sister Karisma Kapoor.

Sharing the adorable pictures of their wintery vacation, Karisma Kapoor posted a reel on Instagram with the caption, “It’s all Good News ! ❄️⛄️ . #familytime #familyfun"

The pictures show Saif, Kareena, Taimur and Karisma enjoying the snowy mountains in Switzerland. Dressed in his ski gear, Taimur stood out with a bright red jacked and green helmet. However, the little munchkin who is always surrounded by the paparazzi back home clearly needed a break from posing. The pictures show Saif and Kareena struggling to get the junior nawab to stand still for a frame.