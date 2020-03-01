Taimur is having a busy Sunday as he plucks organic veggies at a farm

Begum of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan is shooting for Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha' and her lil' munchkin Taimur accompanied mommy for the Chandigarh schedule. While in Chandigarh, Tim Tim decided to pick some organic vegetables from the farm and cook a meal for himself.

Earlier on Saturday, a video of Taimur Ali Khan from the sets of Bebo and Saif's ad shoot went viral on the internet and netizens couldn't get over his cute antics. On Sunday, Chef Vijay Chauhan from The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, took to Instagram to share some adorable videos of Pataudi prince picking up fresh veggies from the farm. In the videos, Taimur can be seen wearing an apron and holding a pair of scissors as he picks up some radish and broccoli from the farm.

In the caption, chef Vijay also shared that Taimur Ali Khan plucked organic vegetables and also cooked for himself. He wrote, "When my friend #taimuralikhanptaudi is back. feel always happy, He did Farm to fork with #ChefVijaychauhan plucked Some organic Vegetables, He cooked food for him self. He loves Cooking, Taimur love's to eat green leafy vegetables, soups, salad, garden green fresh Fenugreek parantha. He loved our organic Garden..."

Check out the videos here: