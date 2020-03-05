Taimur calling paparazzi 'Aye Bhai Log' is the cutest thing on the internet; watch video

'Good Newwz' actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, 'Angrezi Medium.' She's also working on Aamir's 'Lal Singh Chaddha', however, Bebo makes sure she spends quality time with her family. On Wednesday, Kareena, mom Babita and Taimur were spotted in Bandra, outside their Fortune Heights residence.

Paparazzi's favourite kid Taimur Ali Khan once again managed to make our day with his cute antics. The Pataudi prince was captured by the shutterbugs recently and he ditched his typical waves at the camera to say, 'Aye, bhai log'. The video is making rounds on Instagram and it's the cutest thing on the internet today!

