Taimur calling paparazzi 'Aye Bhai Log' is the cutest thing on the internet; watch video

'Good Newwz' actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, 'Angrezi Medium.' She's also working on Aamir's 'Lal Singh Chaddha', however, Bebo makes sure she spends quality time with her family. On Wednesday, Kareena, mom Babita and Taimur were spotted in Bandra, outside their Fortune Heights residence.
Paparazzi's favourite kid Taimur Ali Khan once again managed to make our day with his cute antics. The Pataudi prince was captured by the shutterbugs recently and he ditched his typical waves at the camera to say, 'Aye, bhai log'. The video is making rounds on Instagram and it's the cutest thing on the internet today!
Check it out here:
In another adorable video, Taimur can be seen jumping out of joy as he spots dogs passing by. He cheerfully exclaims, "Doggy, doggy." In the end, the little munchkin can be seen looking for his 'Amma', Kareena.
Lil Tim Tim has a massive fanbase and it also includes Bollywood's leading ladies - Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Recently, a BTS video from Kareena and Saif's upcoming commercial went viral on the internet. In the video, their little fur ball can be seen using an air blowing while Saifeena pose for pictures.
The video went viral on the internet and also grabbed the attention of Deepika and Alia. The 'Chhapaak' actress commented on the video saying, "steal him!" While Alia wrote, "Omg!!!!!!!!"
