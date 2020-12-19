Taimur Birthday Special: Viral moments of the junior Nawab with paparazzi

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their first baby boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi on December 20, 2016 who's popularity can give all the bigwigs of Bollywood a run for their money. The chota Nawab is one of the favourites of the paparazzi and is clicked every time he steps out of the house.
Taimur has been surrounded by paparrazi ever since he was born, and is among the cutest star kids in Bollywood. Taimur is the perfect blend of the 'Nawabs' and the 'kapoors' with his broen hair, rolly-polly cheeks and light eyes.
Just after Taimur's birth , he made more news than anything else in India after his picture broke the internet.
Here are some viral moments captured by the paparazzi.
In a video shared on Instagram, Taimur can be seen screaming “no photos” to the paps, followed by an air-kick. Kareena can be seen pulling him indoors and wave at the photographers. The gesture seemed like she asked him to behave.
In the below clip, an enthusiastic Taimur is seen singing 'Happy Birthday' as he waits for the cake. Mommy-to-be Kareena and Saif are also seen standing beside their son.
Check out the video here:
Paparazzi's favourite kid Taimur Ali Khan once again managed to make our day with his cute antics. The Pataudi prince was captured by the shutterbugs recently and he ditched his typical waves at the camera to say, 'Aye, bhai log'. The video is making rounds on Instagram and it's the cutest thing on the internet !
Saif can be seen walking out of the airport with wife Kareena and Taimur. In the start of the video we see Saif and Kareena, happily obliging to fans as they try to take selfies with the actors. Things go out of hands when fans start surrounding them, holding their phones up for selfies. A concerned Saif picks Tim Tim in his arms as he tries to make his way out, while Kareena is still stuck with fans around her. A fan can then be seen following the actor, trying to constantly take pictures. Saif then loses his calm and pulls his arm down as poor Taimur calls for 'amma', Kareena.