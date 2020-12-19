Taimur Birthday Special: Viral moments of the junior Nawab with paparazzi

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their first baby boy Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi on December 20, 2016 who's popularity can give all the bigwigs of Bollywood a run for their money. The chota Nawab is one of the favourites of the paparazzi and is clicked every time he steps out of the house.

Taimur has been surrounded by paparrazi ever since he was born, and is among the cutest star kids in Bollywood. Taimur is the perfect blend of the 'Nawabs' and the 'kapoors' with his broen hair, rolly-polly cheeks and light eyes.

Just after Taimur's birth , he made more news than anything else in India after his picture broke the internet.

Here are some viral moments captured by the paparazzi.

In a video shared on Instagram, Taimur can be seen screaming “no photos” to the paps, followed by an air-kick. Kareena can be seen pulling him indoors and wave at the photographers. The gesture seemed like she asked him to behave.