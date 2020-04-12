Taimur and Saif Ali Khan look adorable as Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Easter bunnies for life'

Amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic claiming 109,920 lives and infecting 1,794,641 globally, the world celebrated Easter from the confines of their homes. Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan also celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ along with her munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan.

The Good Newwz actor treated her fans with a picture of her "Easter bunnies" -- Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena took to Instagram and shared pictures of Taimur and Saif. In the adorable picture, Taimur is seen with a face painting as a bunny and Saif is seen sitting behind his son lovingly looking at Taimur.

"My Easter bunnies for life Happy Easter everyone...#StayHome #StaySafe," she captioned the image, which currently has 432K likes on the photo-sharing website.