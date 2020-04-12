Taimur and Saif Ali Khan look adorable as Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Easter bunnies for life'

Amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic claiming 109,920 lives and infecting 1,794,641 globally, the world celebrated Easter from the confines of their homes. Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan also celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ along with her munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan.
The Good Newwz actor treated her fans with a picture of her "Easter bunnies" -- Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.
Kareena took to Instagram and shared pictures of Taimur and Saif. In the adorable picture, Taimur is seen with a face painting as a bunny and Saif is seen sitting behind his son lovingly looking at Taimur.
"My Easter bunnies for life Happy Easter everyone...#StayHome #StaySafe," she captioned the image, which currently has 432K likes on the photo-sharing website.
Kartina Kaif loved the adorable picture and gave it three hearts in the comments section.
Ever since Kareena joined Instagram, she has been constantly sharing pictures of Taimur and Saif.
She recently shared a throwback photo of herself along with Saif and Taimur on the beach. "I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack," captioned Kareena.
Meanwhile, on the film front, Kareena, who was last seen on screen in "Angrezi Medium" with actor Irrfan Khan, will next be seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".
(With IANS inputs)
