Taimur all set to become big brother: Kareena and Saif Ali Khan confirm that they're expecting 2nd child

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan issued a joint statement on Wednesday confirming that the couple is expecting their second child.
"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the duo said in a joint statement.
Earlier, rumours did rounds on social media that Saifeena are all set to welcome their second child and the family members and close friends are already aware of the good news.
Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor addressed the rumours and didn't deny the news. In an exclusive conversation with timesofindia, Randhir said, "I hope it's true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye to give each other company."
While on a chat show Kareena had revealed that Saif and her were indeed planning to expand their family, she rubbished the rumours in 2019, during the promotions of 'Good Newwz'. The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actress was quoted by Mumbai Mirror as saying, "There is no good news related to a second child in my life. Both Saif and I are happy with our kid Taimur Ali Khan. As of now, we don’t have any plans for a second child. We both are very busy with our work and are trying to balance our professional and personal lives."
In 2016, Saif and Kareena welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan. Over the years, their little munchkin has gained insane popularity, courtesy to his cute looks and antics. From twining their airport ensembles to the number of fan pages dedicated to them, Bebo and Tim Tim are one of the cutest mother-son duos. The two have hundreds of shutterbugs trailing around them whenever they step out in town. Kareena Kapoor Khan, in an interview with Humans of Bombay had said, "Taimur is a part of me I can't go an hour without him. He's always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day."
Incidentally, the news comes on Sara Ali Khan's 25th birthday. Sara has always been keeping her bond strong with Ibrahim and Taimur. Speaking about her equation with both of them to Mumbai Mirror, she said that “Both are bundles of cuteness and equally naughty. Their naughtiness takes different shapes because they are of different sizes.” She further added, “Taimur’s still a child and I can’t wait for him to grow up to bond with him."
On the work front, the release date of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer flick 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been postponed to Christmas 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the movie was slated for a release on Christmas this year, however, due to pandemic, the movie will hit the theatres next year.
She will also be seen in Karan Johar's multistarrer period drama 'Takht'.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)