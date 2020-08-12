Taimur all set to become big brother: Kareena and Saif Ali Khan confirm that they're expecting 2nd child

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan issued a joint statement on Wednesday confirming that the couple is expecting their second child.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the duo said in a joint statement.

Earlier, rumours did rounds on social media that Saifeena are all set to welcome their second child and the family members and close friends are already aware of the good news.