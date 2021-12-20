Taimur Ali Khan turns 5: Kareena Kapoor shares adorable unseen video of Tim's first steps with a heartfelt note

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared an adorable unseen video to wish her elder son Taimur Ali Khan on his 5th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a clip capturing her son's first steps and his first fall.

In the video, Taimur can be seen dressed in a red and green jumpsuit and was trying to take his first steps while moving towards the camera.

Kareena also penned a heartfelt note for Tamiur and called him 'sher' and her 'heartbeat' in the caption.

"Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim ♥️ no one like you mera beta."

Moments after Kareena posted the video, several celebrities including Soha Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Masaba Gupta, Amrita Arora and others wished the little munchkin in the comments section.

Taimur's aunt Saba Ali Khan shared an adorable wish on social media. Posting a photo in which she is posing with the child, she wrote, "To my darling Tim, wishing you the world! Stay happy n always filled with mischief and fun! Love u lots! Bua Jaan."

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur continues to be social media’s favourite star-kid. At just the age of five, the lad manages to go viral on the internet with his cute antics. 'Chote Nawab' has people trailing around him and also has several fan pages dedicated to him.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena, who tied the knot in 2012, welcomed a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan four years later.

Meanwhile, Kareena has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in isolation.

On the work front, she will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:01 PM IST