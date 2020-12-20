Taimur Ali Khan turns 4: Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi share sweet birthday wishes for Tim Tim

As Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's lil munchkin Taimur turned four on Sunday, his aunts Karisma Kapoor, Saba Pataudi and Soha Ali Khan took to social media to share throwback photos of the birthday boy.
Karisma shared a montage of pictures and wrote, "Kisses for my jaan Taimur Happy Birthday. We love you loads."
Soha Ali Khan also took to the photo-sharing app to share pictures of the birthday boy. In the pictures, Tim Tim is seen posing with his baby sister Inaaya Naumi Keemu.
"Happy birthday Tim Tim. My big brother - four today and for always @kareenakapoorkhan," she wrote in the caption.
Saif Ali Khan's elder sister Saba Pataudi also took to her unverified Instagram handle to share a sweet birthday wish for Taimur.
Sharing a collage of pictures, she wrote, "To My Darling Tim... HAaPppY Birthday..Love U LoTS...Bua Jaan."
Saif and Kareena, who tied the knot in 2012, welcomed a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan four years later.
Taimur is all set to become a big brother.
Saif and Kareena shared the announcement of their second child with fans in August.
"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the duo had said in a joint statement.
Kareena is reportedly due in mid-February.
