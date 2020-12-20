Taimur Ali Khan turns 4: Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi share sweet birthday wishes for Tim Tim

Saif and Kareena, who tied the knot in 2012, welcomed a baby boy Taimur Ali Khan four years later.

Taimur is all set to become a big brother.

Saif and Kareena shared the announcement of their second child with fans in August.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," the duo had said in a joint statement.

Kareena is reportedly due in mid-February.