Taimur Ali Khan makes his TV debut with Saif and the video is unmissable!

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur made his Television debut on Wednesday and the video is unmissable!

While the whole country is under lockdown, Taimur's fans have been getting glimpses of the 'papstar' through mom Kareena's Instagram account. The Pataudi family has been spending quality time together amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Recently, 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor Saif Ali Khan was in a conversation with a leading TV news channel when he was interrupted by Chote Nawab. Taimur also made a special appearance and marked his Television debut.

In a video conversation with Times Now, Saif was talking about how his family is spending their time amid the coronavirus crisis in the country. The actor was then interrupted by Tim Tim. Saif picked Taimur up in his arms and he was seen wearing a Hulk mask and gloves. Tim was also seen asking the news anchor, "Where are you?"

Check out the adorable video here: