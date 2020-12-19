Taimur Ali Khan Birthday Special: 'Chef Tim Tim' and his love for food

In 2016, Saif and Kareena welcomed their first child, Taimur Ali Khan. Over the years, their little munchkin has gained insane popularity, courtesy to his cute looks and antics.
From twining their airport ensembles to the number of fan pages dedicated to them, Bebo and Tim Tim are one of the cutest mother-son duos. The two have hundreds of shutterbugs trailing around them whenever they step out in town.
Saif Ali Khan then revealed that he too loves to cook and hence Taimur also has taken a keen interest in cooking. He broke the big news by sharing that Taimur Ali Khan once baked a cake for him and Kareena. Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan then also went on to show a picture of Taimur with the cake on his phone and as usual, the little star looked super adorable as he posed with the cake.
'Chef’ movie Relied On Saif’s Relationship With Taimur. He is teaching Saif Ali Khan a lot about fatherhood, on and off the screen.
Kareena Kapoor has proved on several occasions that even though she is a fitness enthusiast, she is also a big foodie. The reason we are saying this is because her latest post on Instagram shows her love for food.
Earlier, she posted photos of herself finishing a bowl full of gajar ka halwa like a foodie on her Instagram story. She has also shared glimpses of how she enjoyed her summer season by savouring raw mangoes.
Here are 5 Instagram moments that prove Taimur is an ultimate foodie, just like his mom and dad.
The “Jab We Met” actress took to her Instagram and posted a picture in which she is seen wearing a necklace made out of pasta. And the innovative homemade accessory is created by none other than the three-year-old Taimur.
Flaunting the jewellery, Kareena wrote: “Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan.”
Taimur goes backyard farming with a chef. Watch cute video
Taimur appears to have a green thumb. The toddler was seen enjoying a good time at an organic farm, picking vegetables and herbs with a chef.
Taimur’s fans couldn’t help but fawn over the adorable video. “This is the sweetest thing i saw. Taimurii habeebii god bless him. this video’s made my day thank you for sharing,” read one comment. “Baby is experiencing something new,” wrote another.
In the photos, Taimur is seen filling small moulds with melted chocolate and eating it as well. While he was making his desserts, Saif and Kareena watched over him and enjoyed their cupcakes and coffee. The visual highlights of the event also included a Superman figurine, a customised apron bearing his name – 'Chef Taimur'.
The internet was ablaze by a super cute photo of son Taimur Ali Khan, enjoying a plateful of fries. The adorable picture of Taimur holding a curly fry in his hand was captured by a very special person and no, it is not Kareena Kapoor Khan or Saif Ali Khan. It was actor Arjun Kapoor, who was behind the lens this time.
