Tahira to reveal one commandment of being a woman every Sunday

Here to make your Sundays more exciting and fun is Tahira Kashyap Khurrana who has now decided to surprise her fans every Sunday with a brand new campaign giving a glimpse about her commandments. Ahead of her much anticipated book release, 'The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman’, the author filmmaker will be sharing one inspirational commandment; each week on her Instagram handle.

Published by Juggernaut Books, the book is touted be an anthem for every woman and an intrigue for men. Written in her witty perceptive voice, the book, which is her fourth, will hit the shelves later this year. Starting the series with a fresh video, the first commandment states that everyone has their own love story and one must not feel bad if their’s isn’t full of glory.

Talking about the same, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana said in a statement, “I’m really stoked about starting this series where every Sunday I will be sharing one commandment that sets the wacky tone of the book. Just like my book, this series is really special, with a quirky take towards the experiences of being a woman.”

Chiki Sarkar, publisher and founder of Juggernaut Books earlier stated, “Tahira is the real thing, a writer with a voice that's wholly hers. We are very excited to be publishing her at Juggernaut.”