Tahira Kashyap shares son's sketch from 'Bala', says that is his ‘recall value’ of his dad

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have always kept their kids, Virajveer and Varushka out of the limelight and from social media as well. The couple has been married for over 11 years now and has seen their fair share of ups and downs. Ayushmann Khurrana recently opened up about why his kids are never a part of the social events and limelight in general.

Ayushmannn says that they want their kids to grow up as regular ones and earn things in life the hard way. He does not want his kids to consider themselves as stars until they become one on their own.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khuranna’s pace is unstoppable. The actor is enjoying the success of his third hit of the year, ‘Bala’.

The movie which shows the 'Vicky Donor' actor suffering from premature balding, has emerged as his biggest opener till date, breaking the records of his earlier blockbuster, 'Dream Girl'. The actor will now be seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo'.