Tahira Kashyap shares son's sketch from 'Bala', says that is his ‘recall value’ of his dad

Tahira Kashyap reminds Ayushmann Khurrana why he should stay more in Mumbai. Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap took to her Instagram to share a sketch of Bala’s poster, made by their son Virajveer.
The drawing that Tahira shared is a sketch of Ayushmann’s Bala poster. The one which shows him watering his bald pate. Their son Virajveer is the artist behind the masterpiece.
Taheera captioned it, “About time you stay more in Mumbai @ayushmannk this is the little one’s recall value of you.”
Ayushmann shared it on his Instagram stories with the heart emoji and a tag ‘My jaan’.
Here the sketch:
Recently, Tahira had also shared an adorable picture of her munchkins’ playtime. She posted a picture of Virajveer and daughter Varushka stuffed inside her jumpsuit. “Mad siblings inside my jumpsuit @ayushmank see what your monkeys are upto!” she captioned the picture.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have always kept their kids, Virajveer and Varushka out of the limelight and from social media as well. The couple has been married for over 11 years now and has seen their fair share of ups and downs. Ayushmann Khurrana recently opened up about why his kids are never a part of the social events and limelight in general.
Ayushmannn says that they want their kids to grow up as regular ones and earn things in life the hard way. He does not want his kids to consider themselves as stars until they become one on their own.
On the work front, Ayushmann Khuranna’s pace is unstoppable. The actor is enjoying the success of his third hit of the year, ‘Bala’.
The movie which shows the 'Vicky Donor' actor suffering from premature balding, has emerged as his biggest opener till date, breaking the records of his earlier blockbuster, 'Dream Girl'. The actor will now be seen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Gulabo Sitabo'.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)