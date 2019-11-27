Tahira Kashyap says, 'Family, husband's support important for women with breast cancer'

Mumbai: Author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, who recently joined the five-kilometre women's marathon Pinkathon run, says family and husbands support is important for women who battling breast cancer.

Tahira's husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, has been supportive in her journey. He also kept the karva chauth fast on behalf of Tahira two years in a row because she is on medication.

"You can't share that pain or struggle with anyone else but when you have the support of your parents, husband, children, immediate family members and friends, then the struggle doesn't feel like struggle. I think the journey becomes easy, lovable and joyous. All of us thrive on love, so I really wish that each one of us is surrounded by a lot of love," said Tahira, while interacting with the media at the promotional press conference of 8th edition of Bajaj Electricals Pinkathon Mumbai 2019, along with Milind Soman in Mumbai.