Tahira Kashyap rubbishes reports of mother Anita playing Trijata in 'Ramayan', says 'she was an educationist'

Ayushamann Khuranna's wife Tahira Kashyap has rubbished the reports of her mother being a part of Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'. The filmmaker said, "There's no truth to these reports of my mother Mrs Anita Kashyap starring in the Ramayan show."

Ramayan is an Indian historical-drama epic television series, which aired during 1987-1988, created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The show was a television adaptation of the ancient Indian Hindu epic of the same name. It is being re-telecasted on Doordarshan, amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Recently, a report claimed that Tahira Kashyap's mother Anita played the character of demoness Trijata in Doordarshan's 'Ramayan'. Tahira has dismissed the rumours and released a statement on her Instagram that reads: "There's no truth to these reports of my mother Mrs Anita Kashyap starring in the Ramayan show. All these reports are false. She was an educationist and has no connection with this show, whatsoever."