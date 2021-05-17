Tahira Kashyap posts shirtless photo of Ayushmann Khurrana, calls him 'hot boy'

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap hoped for everyone’s safety as Mumbai experienced heavy rains and strong winds due to Cyclone Tauktae.
Tahira took to social media to share a glimpse of her everyday life with her fans. She posted pictures of all the things she likes, and it includes a shirtless Ayushmann Khurrana.
On Monday, Tahira shared two pictures. In the first picture, she is seen standing on the balcony of her Mumbai home with her daughter Varushka.
In the caption, she mentioned that she and her kids are big fans of the Instagram sensation Tika the Iggy, a greyhound dog who became viral on social media.
She wrote, "Hope everyone is safe! Everything fav in this pic- mumbai rains, chai, the little one, papaya planter and TIKA THE IGGY! We are BIG @tikatheiggy fans! P.s- it’s not a paid post. we three are true blue tika fans! (sic)."
Another post featured a shirtless Ayushmann sitting at the study table.
"Also all things I like! (Part 2) Chai, kitaab, lamp, study table, rain and this hot boy @ayushmannk," she wrote in the caption.
Moments after she shared the picture, fans flooded the comments section and complimented the pic. Music director Rochak Kohli commented, "Mere bhai ke kapde kahan gaye behen (Where are my brother’s clothes)," along with a crying emoji.
Responding to his comment, Tahira joked that they were in the process of drying. "@rochakkohli sukhne daalen hain sab... oho upar se yeh baarish, ab bas aise hi hai (I have put them out to dry… Now with the rains, this is how he is)," she wrote.
Ayushmann and Tahira, who are childhood sweethearts, celebrated 20 years of togetherness in March. After dating for several years, they got married in 2008 and have two children - Varushka and son Virajveer.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's film Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is now gearing up for movies such as Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Anek.