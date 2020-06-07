Tahira Kashyap Khurrana pens a poem on National Cancer Survivors Day

Writer-Director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana's fight with Cancer and emerging out stronger than ever is a story which is worth celebrating. Her bravery and positivity made her a real-life hero and inspiration for each one of us. Tahira was diagnosed with Stage 0 breast cancer and she chose to document her journey on social media.

Even though her story has been all about the roller-coaster of emotions and the challenges she went through the entire process, Tahira always had a positive outlook in life. She has often stated how there has been a shift in perspective and the way conventional beauty standards in her family have changed post her battle with cancer.

Since today marks The National Cancer Survivors Day, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana got talking about how it's not just about surviving Cancer but several more things on a daily basis. Right from surviving depression to surviving a day when we are feeling angry, anxious or sad. She believes as humans we don't need a special day to be called survivors as we are everyday fighters. She feels, Each one of us have our own battles to fight, and are survivors in true right.