Tahir Raj Bhasin reveals Sushant Singh Rajput helped him perfect his '83 cricket prep'

Mumbai: Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin heaped praise on his "Chhichhore" co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and also thanked him for sharing tips "to perfect my cricket prep" for the upcoming film, "83".

Sushant had gained considerable expertise in cricket for his role of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic of the Indian cricket star, "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story". It seems like Sushant is now passed on some of the tips to Tahir, who will be seen in Kabir Khan's "83", which narrates the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup win in 1983.

"Sushant is a gem of person and I can't thank him enough for all the tips he gave me to perfect my cricket prep. I found those extremely important and crucial while preparing to play the legend Sunil Gavaskar in '83'," said Tahir.