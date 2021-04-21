Tahir Raj Bhasin opens up about his birthday resolution, says 'I plan to be grateful for things I've taken for granted'

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will next be seen opposite Taapsee Pannu in Looop Lapeta, turned a year older on Wednesday.

The actor was busy shooting in Ladakh just before the Maharashtra government announced a 15-day lockdown in the state and decided to extend his stay.

In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal, Tahir elaborated on his birthday plan and said that he will enjoy Ladakh’s pristine landscape, go on a trek and eat lots of thukpa (noodle soup) and momo’s.

“I decided to stay in Ladakh for a few more days precisely because I didn’t want to experience a lockdown birthday for a second consecutive year. Staying here after I finished my shoot has given me some semblance of normalcy, which is something that I, like many others, haven’t experienced in a year,” he said.

“I realize how amazing the timing of my being here for the shooting schedule is and how special it is to be able to have a choice to do normal things like being outdoors, hire a car to go out for a scenic drive and to just get a coffee at a café,” he added.

Tahir, however, said that he is being extra cautious and following the necessary protocols like wearing a face mask, sanitizing and maintaining social distance while celebrating the day in surreal Leh.

With the second wave of COVID-19 in the country disrupting daily life, the Chhichhore actor fervently hopes that things get back to normal soon.

Asked about his birthday resolution, the actor said, “Given the times we are currently living in, this year, I plan to be grateful for the things I have always taken for granted. I wish for good health, being able to meet each other, shooting for films and the vibe of great work and being on the sets.”

“I do hope we triumph over the second wave of COVID-19 together and return to a time when all of this is normal again,” he added.

Tahir, who is celebrating lockdown birthday second year in a row, said that last year, he got his friends and family members on a video call and made them a part of his birthday celebration. He said that it has become a kind of ritual now and this year too he will ensure everyone is a part of his small celebration.

“I terribly miss having a house party and cutting a cake with all my loved ones and I plan to recreate this digitally so at least we can feel a bit connected,” he said.

For Tahir, birthday is definitely a cheat day! The actor follows a strict diet, however, he says that he can let it go for one day and have lots of cake.

Recalling some of his fond birthday memories, Tahir said, “My family is very big on birthday celebrations and has always gone the extra mile to make it special for me. My fondest birthday memories are of waking up as a child to the magic of the whole house being decorated with streamers, balloons and birthday gifts. It was only as an adult that I learned that it wasn’t magic but my parents,” he signs off.

Tahir had made his Bollywood debut as a villain in the 2014 film Mardaani. After that, he played the role of Derek, one of the most significant characters, in Nitish Tiwari’s National Award-winning film Chhichhore.

He will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 in which he’s essaying the role of legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. He is also playing the lead role in Looop Lapeta, the Indian adaptation of a German film called Run Lola Run.